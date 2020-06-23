0
General News Tue, 23 Jun 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Today at the news stands

Some stories making headlines

Photos (8)

Listen to the Article

Daily Guide:

* Mahama responds to government official 1 tag

* 4,500 Gt. Accra schools disinfected

* Ayariga trial witness ‘missing’

Daily Post:

* Mahama will pay depositors whose monies are locked up if voted into power

* AkufoAddo government begins anti-Ewe operations at Eastern borders with a section of security services

Ghanaian Times:

* Demolition of building situated at the Nigerian High Commission: Osu stool claims land

* Former President Mahama to unveil policies ahead of manifesto launch

* GES: Parents must assist children to observe COVID-19 safety protocols

Daily Graphic:

* COVID-19 safety measures: SHSs enforce protocols

* Government has no hand in demolition of property - Foreign Minister

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter