Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
B&FT:
* Pressure pushes banks to tighten credit to businesses
* Debt forgiveness would hurt bond market and make Africa unattractive - CEOs #CitiCBS
Business24:
* PIAC raises concerns over GHS1.5bn oil cash
* Bankers Association urges aggressive investment in systems
* PAC threatens to invoke powers over BoG Governor snub
Ghanaian Times:
* $200m boost for cocoa production
* Gov't undertakes disinfection of 112 basic schools in Savannah Region
Daily Guide:
* Supreme Court dismisses GIBA suit
* Mahama beats retreat on new register
Daily Graphic:
* Govt engaging police on nose mask enforcement
* Provide roadmap on pollution control - Prof Frimpong Boateng demands of steel company
