General News

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

B&FT:



* Pressure pushes banks to tighten credit to businesses



* Debt forgiveness would hurt bond market and make Africa unattractive - CEOs #CitiCBS



Business24:



* PIAC raises concerns over GHS1.5bn oil cash



* Bankers Association urges aggressive investment in systems

* PAC threatens to invoke powers over BoG Governor snub



Ghanaian Times:



* $200m boost for cocoa production



* Gov't undertakes disinfection of 112 basic schools in Savannah Region



Daily Guide:



* Supreme Court dismisses GIBA suit

* Mahama beats retreat on new register



Daily Graphic:



* Govt engaging police on nose mask enforcement



* Provide roadmap on pollution control - Prof Frimpong Boateng demands of steel company

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.