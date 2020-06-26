Today at the news stands

0
General News Fri, 26 Jun 2020

The Herald

The Herald:

*Stop fidgeting with civil war - Col. Festus Aboagye warns Ghanaians ahead of 2020 elections.

*Akufo-Addo govt manipulating 2020 electoral process - Mahama

*CJ and others told to learn, write and speak simple English

Daily Graphic:

*NPP to acclaim Akufo-Addo flagbearer tomorrow

*Graphic prioritises national interest - BoG Governor

*Supreme court affirms C.I. 126

The Daily Dispatch:

*NDC V. EC - The full judgement

*Earth tremors in Accra, a warning of a major quake

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

