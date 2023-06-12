Today at the news stands June 12, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>
DAILY GRAPHIC :
Time to nurture Green Ghana tress -Jinapor
NEIP votes GHC 40m for innovation hubs
Malaria boosted COVID-19 resistance ...Research establishes
THE GHANAIAN TIMES/b>
Police gun down 5 robbers ...seize vehicle, motor bikes, weapons , ammunition at Bortianor
NPA granted powers to prosecute oil supply chain crimes
Ghana ready for your investment - Dr Akoto tells global investors at agriculture forum in Turkey
THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER/b>
Respond to climate change -Nana's Green Ghana appeal
Dr Afriyie Akoto woos investors
I'm focused on my job, not NDC -Bawumia
REPUBLIC PRESS/b>
Mahama fires gov't ...over IMF programme
Kissi Agyabeng tells his story
Crossfire at Bortianor ...5 Land Guards gunned down