Today at the news stands June 12, 2023

Photos (9)

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC :

Time to nurture Green Ghana tress -Jinapor

NEIP votes GHC 40m for innovation hubs

Malaria boosted COVID-19 resistance ...Research establishes

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Police gun down 5 robbers ...seize vehicle, motor bikes, weapons , ammunition at Bortianor

NPA granted powers to prosecute oil supply chain crimes

Ghana ready for your investment - Dr Akoto tells global investors at agriculture forum in Turkey

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER

Respond to climate change -Nana's Green Ghana appeal

Dr Afriyie Akoto woos investors

I'm focused on my job, not NDC -Bawumia

REPUBLIC PRESS

Mahama fires gov't ...over IMF programme

Kissi Agyabeng tells his story

Crossfire at Bortianor ...5 Land Guards gunned down

