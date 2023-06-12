Today at the news stands June 12, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC :



Time to nurture Green Ghana tress -Jinapor



NEIP votes GHC 40m for innovation hubs



Malaria boosted COVID-19 resistance ...Research establishes



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Police gun down 5 robbers ...seize vehicle, motor bikes, weapons , ammunition at Bortianor

NPA granted powers to prosecute oil supply chain crimes



Ghana ready for your investment - Dr Akoto tells global investors at agriculture forum in Turkey



THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER



Respond to climate change -Nana's Green Ghana appeal



Dr Afriyie Akoto woos investors



I'm focused on my job, not NDC -Bawumia

REPUBLIC PRESS



Mahama fires gov't ...over IMF programme



Kissi Agyabeng tells his story



Crossfire at Bortianor ...5 Land Guards gunned down