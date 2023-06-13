0
Today at the news stands June 13, 2023

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DAILY GRAPHIC

We need morally upright judges ...President Akufo-Addo declares as he swears in new Chief Justice

Information Minister commends Graphic ...for digitising archival materials

Tourist arrivals surge ...USA, India , Nigeria, China top list

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

New Chief Justice takes office: Bring honour to judiciary

A-G files additional witness statement

37 Military hospital ordered to release man's death report to family

THE CHRONICLE

Amoah-Kyei declares support for Opoku in Assin North by-election

Absa staff breaks into customers' accounts ...allegedly steal GHC 1.2m from a late IGP, High court judge & others

How Mempeasem chiefs got Akufo-Addo furious

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Asokwa MP rallies support for Alan

We are not using land guards at Gomoa Okyereko

Education Minister commended ...for his leadership role in the education transformation agenda

Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
