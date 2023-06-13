Today at the news stands June 13, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>
DAILY GRAPHIC
We need morally upright judges ...President Akufo-Addo declares as he swears in new Chief Justice
Information Minister commends Graphic ...for digitising archival materials
Tourist arrivals surge ...USA, India , Nigeria, China top list
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
New Chief Justice takes office: Bring honour to judiciary
A-G files additional witness statement
37 Military hospital ordered to release man's death report to family
THE CHRONICLE
Amoah-Kyei declares support for Opoku in Assin North by-election
Absa staff breaks into customers' accounts ...allegedly steal GHC 1.2m from a late IGP, High court judge & others
How Mempeasem chiefs got Akufo-Addo furious
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Asokwa MP rallies support for Alan
We are not using land guards at Gomoa Okyereko
Education Minister commended ...for his leadership role in the education transformation agenda