Today at the news stands June 14, 2023

Photos (9)

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>

DAILY GRAPHIC

Stalled road works pose danger...Commuters, motorist call for help

10m Ghana card holders without TIN

Charles Bissue dodges OSP invitation

GHANAIAN TIMES

ECG backs up Accra power supply ...as president inaugurates $40m 16ikv electricity BSp

Parliament to probe Bortianor killing

OSP declares Charles Bissue wanted

TODAY

Ghana's debt restructuring will take long time - Fitch predicts

I've confidence in new chief justice - PPP's communications director

OSP declares Charles Bissue wanted

THE CHRONICLE

Dumsor is Mahama's record ...I'm not intrested in taking it from him - Akufo-Addo

I'll partner private sector to fund infrastructure - Alan Cash

Ho central polling station execs endorse Afriyie Akoto

WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church