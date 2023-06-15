Today at the news stands June 15, 2023

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
DAILY GRAPHIC
Media regulation: Experts oppose more powers for NMC
Road maintenance resumes to address inconveniences
Bui Power adds 5MW floating solar plant
THE CHRONICLE
Crooks thwarting Ghana's investment drive ...as another worker allegedly steals GHC251k from employer
GIS officer foils attempted kidnapping at Amasaman
Napo assures constant supply of power
THE ANCHOR
SHS gradute with 5As, 3Bs goes into galamsey
GA East assembly soaked in debts
Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Bawumia submits nominations forms tomorrow
SHC boss wins potential investors ...for Ghana's housing sector
Cocoa price soars by 15.2%
