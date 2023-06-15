0
Menu
News

Today at the news stands June 15, 2023

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (8)

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>

DAILY GRAPHIC

Media regulation: Experts oppose more powers for NMC

Road maintenance resumes to address inconveniences

Bui Power adds 5MW floating solar plant

THE CHRONICLE

Crooks thwarting Ghana's investment drive ...as another worker allegedly steals GHC251k from employer

GIS officer foils attempted kidnapping at Amasaman

Napo assures constant supply of power

THE ANCHOR

SHS gradute with 5As, 3Bs goes into galamsey

GA East assembly soaked in debts

Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Bawumia submits nominations forms tomorrow

SHC boss wins potential investors ...for Ghana's housing sector

Cocoa price soars by 15.2%

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation