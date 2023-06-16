Today at the news stands June 16, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>

DAILY GRAPHIC



Otumfuo steps in to resolve Bawku conflict



Electricity access hits 90% 2024 - Energy Minister



Klottey Korle: A mix of midlle class and slums dwellers



THE CHRONICLE



Bawumia takes steps to succeed Akufo-Addo...submits forms today

Police avert bloodbath in Osudoku...as rival clans clash over large tract of prime



Lynda Okraku goes home tomorrow



DAILY GUIDE



Court stops Charles Bissue arrest



Parliament approves New GETfund formula



Otumfuo starts Bawku peace talks

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Appolonia Youth ransack homes properties ...GAR police fingered



Next govt in 2025 must implement youth in Agriculture policy



Bawumia files NPP nominations form today