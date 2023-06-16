0
Menu
News

Today at the news stands June 16, 2023

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (9)

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>

DAILY GRAPHIC

Otumfuo steps in to resolve Bawku conflict

Electricity access hits 90% 2024 - Energy Minister

Klottey Korle: A mix of midlle class and slums dwellers

THE CHRONICLE

Bawumia takes steps to succeed Akufo-Addo...submits forms today

Police avert bloodbath in Osudoku...as rival clans clash over large tract of prime

Lynda Okraku goes home tomorrow

DAILY GUIDE

Court stops Charles Bissue arrest

Parliament approves New GETfund formula

Otumfuo starts Bawku peace talks

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Appolonia Youth ransack homes properties ...GAR police fingered

Next govt in 2025 must implement youth in Agriculture policy

Bawumia files NPP nominations form today

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Related Articles: