Today at the news stands June 6, 2023

Photos (9)

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC :

SIM card deactivation: Mobile money account holders cry out

Govt launches enterprise grant for PWDs

Remove non-tariff barriers to push AfCFTA- Sir Sam

THE FINDER

Move to sanitise forex market

Ofori-Atta adds media General to GHC 10m suit

Kenyan MP partners Kufuor foundation to end period poverty

THE ANCHOR

Gov't will protect Anglogold Ashanti fiercely -Lands Minister

No HIV outbreak at Ho Technical University -GHS

Irate DCE turns Funeral grounds into boxing arena

THE DIALY DISPACTCH

Ajoa Yeboah-Afari on remembering Ama Ata Aidoo

'Aduru me so' is strategy for sympathy votes -Hackman O-Agyeman

WATCH TWI NEWS
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
