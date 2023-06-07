Today at the news stands June 7, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC :



Anti-corruption plan cure for IMF bailout -CHRAJ



Mental health eats up 7% GDP



Justice Dotse bows out ..vows to continue fight for justice



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



NHIS to cover mental health ...president assures

More continue to mass up to re-register



MOFA bans movement of animals within Binduri



TODAY



NPP stalwart joins calls...for restoration of licences of politically collapsed banks



MPs resume work...swear in Kumawu MP



MP challenges World Bank over energy debt

THE CHRONICLE



Minority 'pardons' Torkonoo...ready to approve her as CJ



Bawumia entices investors to Ghana



Police seize cocoa beans in oil drums -Smugglers arrested