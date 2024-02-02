Today at the newsstand February 2, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ensure violence-free election...Rev. Dr Opuni-Frimpong to political leaders
Criminal justice reforms before cabinet - Attorney General
Govt to open up dollar power for commercial mining
DAILY GUIDE
Cocaine dealers jailed 60 years
Your strike is needless - NLC tells education unions
Drama at Antoa Shrine : Wontumi vs Kokoso chief
GHANAIAN TIMES
Support Africa to deal with poverty, deprivation - President
Danger looms E-waste dumpsite under siege!
Maj-Gen. Oppong Peprah assumes office as CDS
THE DAILY DISPATCH
Bawumia to speak on moving Ghana to the next level with his vision
Goil supports North Tongu, spillage victims