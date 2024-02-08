News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
Menu
News
0

Today at the newsstand February 8, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (6)

Thu, 8 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Government withdraws VAT on electricity

Bawumia unveils 'next chapter' vision

Minister tasks C/R MMDCEs to ensure peaceful elections

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia speaks

Outgoing MCE lists projects

Agenda to reduce cost of living unveiled

THE CHRONICLE

I will rule Ghana with just 50 ministers ...Bawumia makes nonsense of Mahama's 60 ministers' promise

Call for media blackout on erring politicians is a step in the right direction

MASLOC Trial: Sedina pocketed staff allowances

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

PAC orders 2 NIA mgt staff members to refund GHC98,760.20 SSNIT penalty

Govt suspends 15% VAT on electricity

Businessman remanded over $27,000 visa fraud, forging KMA letters

Source: www.ghanaweb.com