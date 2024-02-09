Today at the newsstand February 9, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Public scrutinise Bawumia's vision
We won't engage govt on electricity VAT - Organised labour
Effia: a heterogeneous community
THE CHRONICLE
I saw leadership in Bawumia...the first time I met him - Kufour
Bawumia for president 2024 - 'My manifesto is coming'
When John 3-16 takes on BMW - the stakes are high
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Disclose funding sources!... Ghana anti-corruption coalition demands
Asantehene receives 1st batch looted regalia from University of California
NRA begins commercial road transport e-registration next month to improve safety
DAILY GUIDE
GUTA president hails port taxes reform
Former Youth, sports minister dies in India
Bawumia is man of destiny - Kufour