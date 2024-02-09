Today at the newsstand February 9, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Public scrutinise Bawumia's vision



We won't engage govt on electricity VAT - Organised labour



Effia: a heterogeneous community



THE CHRONICLE



I saw leadership in Bawumia...the first time I met him - Kufour

Bawumia for president 2024 - 'My manifesto is coming'



When John 3-16 takes on BMW - the stakes are high



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Disclose funding sources!... Ghana anti-corruption coalition demands



Asantehene receives 1st batch looted regalia from University of California



NRA begins commercial road transport e-registration next month to improve safety

DAILY GUIDE



GUTA president hails port taxes reform



Former Youth, sports minister dies in India



Bawumia is man of destiny - Kufour