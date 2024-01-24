Today at the newsstand January 24, 2024

Menu ›
Wed, 24 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
THE CHRONICLE
Akufo-Addo has not abandoned Kejetia Market - Traders
Bawumia drops another jackpot
Collins Dauda did not issue interim certificate, court
DAILY GUIDE
EC proposes November for lections
Judgment Day For 'Coup'
NAM1 pulled gun on us - Witness
GHANAIAN TIMES
TUC kicks against 15% VAT on electricity ...gives govt 7-day ultimatum to withdraw it
Ghana Germany vows to deepen economic cooperation
Ghana supporters' bus vandalised
DAILY GRAPHIC
No No No!! These aren't our Black Stars
