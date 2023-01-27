0
Today at the newsstand - January 27, 2023

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic

• Council of State explores ways to reduce debt exchange impact

• Suspected foof poisoning: Waakye kills 5, 40 others affected

• Minority leadership reshuffle: Dr Ato Forson calls for calm

• Dr Bawumia proposes strategies to transform Africa

• NDC boils over Haruna, Muntaka as Ato Forson takes over

• Fresh charges for GPHA manager's killers

• Ofosu-Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen to open defence

The Finder

•AfCFTA to yield $35bn annually and lift 3 million people out of poverty - Dr Bawumia

• New Minority Leader calls for unity among NDC members

• Alpha Lotto gifts Coach Sellas Tetteh GH¢50,000

Ghanaian Times

• Dr Ato Forson calls for calm, promises to unite party for 2024 election victory

•Wa Senior High school records 2 fire outbreaks in 24 hours

•Develop solutions needed to deepen intra-African trade - Veep

Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student