Today at the newsstand - January 27, 2023

Below are some major headlines from the dailies
Daily Graphic
• Council of State explores ways to reduce debt exchange impact
• Suspected foof poisoning: Waakye kills 5, 40 others affected
• Minority leadership reshuffle: Dr Ato Forson calls for calm
• Dr Bawumia proposes strategies to transform Africa
• NDC boils over Haruna, Muntaka as Ato Forson takes over
• Fresh charges for GPHA manager's killers
• Ofosu-Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen to open defence
The Finder
•AfCFTA to yield $35bn annually and lift 3 million people out of poverty - Dr Bawumia
• New Minority Leader calls for unity among NDC members
• Alpha Lotto gifts Coach Sellas Tetteh GH¢50,000
Ghanaian Times
• Dr Ato Forson calls for calm, promises to unite party for 2024 election victory
•Wa Senior High school records 2 fire outbreaks in 24 hours
•Develop solutions needed to deepen intra-African trade - Veep
Find more headlines in our photo gallery: