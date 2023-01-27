Today at the newsstand - January 27, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic



• Council of State explores ways to reduce debt exchange impact



• Suspected foof poisoning: Waakye kills 5, 40 others affected



• Minority leadership reshuffle: Dr Ato Forson calls for calm





• Dr Bawumia proposes strategies to transform Africa



• NDC boils over Haruna, Muntaka as Ato Forson takes over



• Fresh charges for GPHA manager's killers



• Ofosu-Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen to open defence



The Finder

•AfCFTA to yield $35bn annually and lift 3 million people out of poverty - Dr Bawumia



• New Minority Leader calls for unity among NDC members



• Alpha Lotto gifts Coach Sellas Tetteh GH¢50,000



Ghanaian Times



• Dr Ato Forson calls for calm, promises to unite party for 2024 election victory

•Wa Senior High school records 2 fire outbreaks in 24 hours



•Develop solutions needed to deepen intra-African trade - Veep



