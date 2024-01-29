News

News


Today at the newsstand January 29, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Mon, 29 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

7 Distinguished personalities receive Africa Prosperity Champions Awards

GRA bags GHC 113bn in 2023

NPP Primaries: 10 ministers axed

THE CHRONICLE

Prosperity Dialogue: Business Gurus promise value-addition

NPP Primaries: 28 MPs booted out

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger pull out of ECOWAS

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

President inaugurates 1st private oil refinery in Ghana

NPP parliamentary primaries: Top brass candidates fall

Let's add value to natural resources, stop 'dig and ship' ...Lands Minister to African countries

DAILY GUIDE

Let's Unite to break the 8 - Nana

Alex Dadey highlights PPP roles

28 NPP MPs fall in primaries

