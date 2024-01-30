Today at the newsstand January 30, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Major Mahama murder: 12 jailed for life



Dismiss fake election year prophecies - rev. Dr Hiagbe



BOG cuts policy rate



THE CHRONICLE



Osofo Kyiri Abosom promises Sharia law

Annul Yendi election - Habibata



Ghana's economy has not turned any corner - JM



THE DIALY DISPATCH



NDC cannot take Hohoe seat from me - Amewu



Consider supreme interest of NPP, with unity, we will win on Dec. 7 - Bawumia



Opoku Prempeh secures 5th term bid with 88%

THE ANCHOR



Husband wife elected MP aspirant



GRA exceeds 2023 revenue target by GHC113.06 billion



Women representation suffers further setback



