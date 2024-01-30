Today at the newsstand January 30, 2024

Menu ›
News
Tue, 30 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Major Mahama murder: 12 jailed for life
Dismiss fake election year prophecies - rev. Dr Hiagbe
BOG cuts policy rate
THE CHRONICLE
Osofo Kyiri Abosom promises Sharia law
Annul Yendi election - Habibata
Ghana's economy has not turned any corner - JM
THE DIALY DISPATCH
NDC cannot take Hohoe seat from me - Amewu
Consider supreme interest of NPP, with unity, we will win on Dec. 7 - Bawumia
Opoku Prempeh secures 5th term bid with 88%
THE ANCHOR
Husband wife elected MP aspirant
GRA exceeds 2023 revenue target by GHC113.06 billion
Women representation suffers further setback
