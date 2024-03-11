Today at the newsstand March 11, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Electoral system needs reforms - Samia Nkrumah
13 African Games open in Accra
Govt builds new drains against rainy season ...Housing Minister discloses
THE CHRONICLE
Was John Kumah poisoned...Widow files complaint with Accra Police
Court orders A-Plus to retract, apologized to Hassan Zein
Bawumia leads JM in latest Survey conducted in swing constituencies
THE GAHANIN TIMES
2024 election activity: Voter registration starts May 7
I shall give this task everything - Prof Opoku Agyemang
Ghana, Malta vow to deepen cooperation
DAILY GUIDE
Bawumia consoles John Kumah's family
Malta President visits NLA
A Plus loses court case to Zein
AM