Today at the newsstands - April 10, 2024

Wed, 10 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

President signs Wildlife Bill into law

New towing policy to check breakdown vehicles underway

Special supplement on Eid-ul-Fitr

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Addressing housing deficit: New district housing programme to take off by end of year

PIAC pushes revision of 41-year-old law establishing GNPC

Ejisu constituency by-election April 30 - EC

DAILY GUIDE

'Free SHS will collapse under Mahama'

4 more in court over missing penis

Funny Face granted GHC120k bail

THE CHRONCILE

NPP financier cries foul over demolition of his multi-million dollar house

Akufo-Addo assents to Wildlife Management Resources Bill

Shocking revelation at PAC: Consolidated Bank Ghana owes Gov't over GHC11bn ...GCB bank also owes GHC2bn

