Today at the newsstands - April 12, 2024

Menu ›
News
Fri, 12 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Islam opposes LGBTQ+ ...I can't support practice - Bawumia
National discourses too toxic - Prof Edu-Buandoh
Ghana to host conference on cashew industry
DAILY GUIDE
Ejisu by-election: EC opens nominations
Airport staff interdicted over cocaine smuggling
Bawumia rejects LGBTQ+
THE CHRONICLE
Choose female running mate from A/R...Traders' Association suggest to Bawumia
Rev Owusu Bempeh to Veep: Naa Torshie is the right candidate
I can't support LGBTQ+ in Ghana - Bawummia
THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER
Akufo-Addo promotes peace ahead of election
Transport fare increase shot down
EC designates 288 registration centres
Source: www.ghanaweb.com