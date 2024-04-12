Today at the newsstands - April 12, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC



Islam opposes LGBTQ+ ...I can't support practice - Bawumia



National discourses too toxic - Prof Edu-Buandoh



Ghana to host conference on cashew industry



DAILY GUIDE



Ejisu by-election: EC opens nominations

Airport staff interdicted over cocaine smuggling



Bawumia rejects LGBTQ+



THE CHRONICLE



Choose female running mate from A/R...Traders' Association suggest to Bawumia



Rev Owusu Bempeh to Veep: Naa Torshie is the right candidate



I can't support LGBTQ+ in Ghana - Bawummia

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER



Akufo-Addo promotes peace ahead of election



Transport fare increase shot down



EC designates 288 registration centres