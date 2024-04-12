News

Today at the newsstands - April 12, 2024

Fri, 12 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Islam opposes LGBTQ+ ...I can't support practice - Bawumia

National discourses too toxic - Prof Edu-Buandoh

Ghana to host conference on cashew industry

DAILY GUIDE

Ejisu by-election: EC opens nominations

Airport staff interdicted over cocaine smuggling

Bawumia rejects LGBTQ+

THE CHRONICLE

Choose female running mate from A/R...Traders' Association suggest to Bawumia

Rev Owusu Bempeh to Veep: Naa Torshie is the right candidate

I can't support LGBTQ+ in Ghana - Bawummia

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER

Akufo-Addo promotes peace ahead of election

Transport fare increase shot down

EC designates 288 registration centres

