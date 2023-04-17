Today at the newsstands - April 17, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Military busts explosive producers – seizes 20,000 pieces
Telcos remove unregistered SIM cards from database today
Manage diabetes as epidemic – Expert
THE CHRONICLE
GHANASCO headmaster interdicted over toilet turned into dormitory viral video
Kumawu MPP aspirant indicted by U.S. Court
Nkoranza riot: Police brief families over death of suspects
DAILY GUIDE
Bawumia is NPP’s hope – John Kumah
Your son was an armed robber – Police
Hajj Board tackles visa abusers
DAILY DISPATCH
I have not endorsed Alan Kyerematen or anyone – Kennedy Agyapong
Nigeria’s inactive mobile lines reach 96 million
Focus on Chiana Paga Constituency
You may browse through the newspapers below: