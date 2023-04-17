Today at the newsstands - April 17, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GRAPHIC



Military busts explosive producers – seizes 20,000 pieces



Telcos remove unregistered SIM cards from database today



Manage diabetes as epidemic – Expert



THE CHRONICLE

GHANASCO headmaster interdicted over toilet turned into dormitory viral video



Kumawu MPP aspirant indicted by U.S. Court



Nkoranza riot: Police brief families over death of suspects



DAILY GUIDE



Bawumia is NPP’s hope – John Kumah

Your son was an armed robber – Police



Hajj Board tackles visa abusers



DAILY DISPATCH



I have not endorsed Alan Kyerematen or anyone – Kennedy Agyapong



Nigeria’s inactive mobile lines reach 96 million

Focus on Chiana Paga Constituency



You may browse through the newspapers below:



