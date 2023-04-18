Today at the newsstands - April 18, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:
GHANAIAN TIMES
Securing $3bn IMF support: President signs 3 tax bills ...to pave the way for govt to bag GH 4bn revenue annually.
EC to conduct Kumawu bye-election on May 23
ECG disconnects TTU, 2 others over GHC 3,3m debt
THE CHRONICLE
Kenyan drug mule busted at KIA
NPP pulls out all the stops in Kumawu bye-election
We are encourage by progress made by Ghana so far - IMF
THE ANCHOR
Angry ECG meter readers to abandon work ...over hunger , after MD's threat
Keche's wife entangled in ID fraud
Homosexuals cash hits anti-gay MPs constituencies
DAILY GUIDE
IMF lobbies for Ghana
I returned to Ghana for my husband - Aisha Huang
Latvia Foreign Minister calls on Akufo-Addo
