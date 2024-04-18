Today at the newsstands - April 18, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC



GJA 75th Graphic anniversary launch: Journalist must be fearless -Sir Sam Jonah



Ministry invites proposals for Seglemi housing project



THE CHRONICLE



Alan to contest Prez election on ARC ticket

CBG does not owe gov't of Ghana - Management



Red flags @ supremo timbers ...workers send SOS to gov't to protect concessions



THE NEW CRUSADING



Alan fights for ARC



Juaboso NPP comm. team commends gov't ....over new cocoa price

Sam Jonah challenges journalists



THE ANCHOR



Allow private sector participation in VRA,ECG ,GRIDCo ,others...Otumfuo advocates, says diversification is the way to go



42 million trees planted in 3 years...Under Green Ghana Initiative