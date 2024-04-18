Today at the newsstands - April 18, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
GJA 75th Graphic anniversary launch: Journalist must be fearless -Sir Sam Jonah
Ministry invites proposals for Seglemi housing project
THE CHRONICLE
Alan to contest Prez election on ARC ticket
CBG does not owe gov't of Ghana - Management
Red flags @ supremo timbers ...workers send SOS to gov't to protect concessions
THE NEW CRUSADING
Alan fights for ARC
Juaboso NPP comm. team commends gov't ....over new cocoa price
Sam Jonah challenges journalists
THE ANCHOR
Allow private sector participation in VRA,ECG ,GRIDCo ,others...Otumfuo advocates, says diversification is the way to go
42 million trees planted in 3 years...Under Green Ghana Initiative