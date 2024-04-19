News

News
Today at the newsstands - April 19, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Fri, 19 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Asokwa: Industrial hub of Kumasi

$300 million Cassius mining dispute: Laws of Ghana must apply

New train crashes

DAILY GUIDE

Try Cassius mining case in Ghana - Int'l tribunal

Ghana's debt surged under NDC - Dr Bannor

Otumfuo fight for private sector

THE CHRONICLE

Bawumia: I believe in women empowerment ...a female running in the offing?

Please Mr President, assent to Bill - Baptist pastors

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

609 in road crashes first quarter 2024

Ghana wins preliminary ruling in Cassius mining $300m In'tl arbitration

Election alert!... Cyber Security Authority engages tech providers to counter misinformation powered by AI

AM

