Today at the newsstands - April 19, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC



Asokwa: Industrial hub of Kumasi



$300 million Cassius mining dispute: Laws of Ghana must apply



New train crashes



DAILY GUIDE



Try Cassius mining case in Ghana - Int'l tribunal

Ghana's debt surged under NDC - Dr Bannor



Otumfuo fight for private sector



THE CHRONICLE



Bawumia: I believe in women empowerment ...a female running in the offing?



Please Mr President, assent to Bill - Baptist pastors



THE GHANAIAN TIMES

609 in road crashes first quarter 2024



Ghana wins preliminary ruling in Cassius mining $300m In'tl arbitration



Election alert!... Cyber Security Authority engages tech providers to counter misinformation powered by AI



