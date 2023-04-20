0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - April 20, 2023

Newspapers Newsstand Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (8)

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Political capture of media risky

Today, we are drowning in information but starved for knowledge

GRA,SML Ghana expand revenue audit

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

NPP, NDC urged to allow police carry out duties

Economy expands by 3.1% in 2022 - GSS

President inaugurates 322 housing units

THE CHRONICLE

Aviation city project is a done deal!

NDC writes to council of State over new EC appointment

DAILY GUIDE

Nana commissions new police barracks

NDC clears 14 constituencies put on hold

Mahama, Bryan comments not criminal says IGP

You may browse through the newspapers below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
‘Sexy don don’ admits to killing JB Danquah
No toilet has been converted to accommodation at GHANASCO -MP
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills