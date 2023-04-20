Today at the newsstands - April 20, 2023

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Political capture of media risky
Today, we are drowning in information but starved for knowledge
GRA,SML Ghana expand revenue audit
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
NPP, NDC urged to allow police carry out duties
Economy expands by 3.1% in 2022 - GSS
President inaugurates 322 housing units
THE CHRONICLE
Aviation city project is a done deal!
NDC writes to council of State over new EC appointment
DAILY GUIDE
Nana commissions new police barracks
NDC clears 14 constituencies put on hold
Mahama, Bryan comments not criminal says IGP
