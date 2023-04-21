Today at the newsstands - April 21, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

GHANAIAN TIMES



Treatment for COVID-19: Ghana discovers first herbal drug



SML Ghana stakeholder engagement on revenue mobilisation



Ashaley Botwe murder:State secures court order for DNA



DAILY GRAPHIC



JHS students dazzle president

Petroleum rakes in $1.43bn in 2022



Energy Minister leads ECG to retrieve debt



THE CHRONICLE



Kumawu NPP primary: Yaw Baah steps down...roots for Obaatanpa



Repealed criminal libel law is back



DAILY GUIDE

AG appeals restarting Opuni trial



Mahama promises agents Tea, Biscuits



Tarkwa Gold robbers arrested



