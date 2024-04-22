News

News
0

Today at the newsstands - April 22, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (5)

Mon, 22 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of today's major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Flood prevention in Accra: $675mneeded for Odaw project

Engage young minds on SDGs through writing - Vice President

Ghana to invest$60m in cashew sector

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Let's deal with challenges in global cocoa price hikes

Western North most expensive 'food region' - GSS

Danger looms at Oyibi-Sasaabi

DAILY GUIDE

Leave Bawumia alone - Veep 'chasers' told

ECG board fights PURC over GHC5.8m fine

TUC descends on Prof Adei

THE CHRONCILE

NPP running mate saga: Stop pressuring Bawumia ...Group tells lobbyist

NPP youth wing shakes Ashanti region

ECG board members react: PURC can't impose fines on us

