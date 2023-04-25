0
News

Today at the newsstands - April 25, 2023

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GUIDE

Africa is ready for business - Bwumia

Frimpong Boateng's report personal grievances - Presidency

'Killer' Cop busted on the run

GHANAIAN TIMES

Govt vows to do more ...veep assures at Eid prayers

Absorb cancer treatment cost nationwide - Dr Sackey appeals to govt

Police nab cop for alleged fatal shooting of 'girlfriend'

DAILY GRAPHIC

Accra is world book capital

Asian African consortium, UCC sign MoU

50,000 youth begin training under YouStart today

THE CHRONICLE

How a pregnant woman's attacker escaped from jail at Manet Police station

Oppong Nkrumah roars!...says Frimpong Boateng is shifting the goal post as the Surgeon fires another salvo

$3bn IMF bailout can be sourced from W/R - Alan

