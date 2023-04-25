Today at the newsstands - April 25, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:
DAILY GUIDE
Africa is ready for business - Bwumia
Frimpong Boateng's report personal grievances - Presidency
'Killer' Cop busted on the run
GHANAIAN TIMES
Govt vows to do more ...veep assures at Eid prayers
Absorb cancer treatment cost nationwide - Dr Sackey appeals to govt
Police nab cop for alleged fatal shooting of 'girlfriend'
DAILY GRAPHIC
Accra is world book capital
Asian African consortium, UCC sign MoU
50,000 youth begin training under YouStart today
THE CHRONICLE
How a pregnant woman's attacker escaped from jail at Manet Police station
Oppong Nkrumah roars!...says Frimpong Boateng is shifting the goal post as the Surgeon fires another salvo
$3bn IMF bailout can be sourced from W/R - Alan