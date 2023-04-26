0
Today at the newsstands - April 26, 2023

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GUIDE

I killed Maa Adwoa over GH¢ 5,000 -Cop confesses

No galamsey in Akufo-Addo backyard -Says NPP

Veep opens Korle Bu Cathlab

GHANAIAN TIMES

Native tree species in danger...face extinction due to destruction of natural regeneration

Policeman in court for killing girlfriend at Adum

Bolgatanga to host maiden May Day parade.

THE CHRONICLE

And the alleged killer wept

NDC wants special prosecutor to probe leaked galamsey report

The recruitment filmed launched; premieres 13th May @Silverbird

THE PUBLISHER

No witnesses for Opuni - AG - tells court

Africa needs dev't Oriented people to transform - Adelaide Agyepong

Sudan conflict: 82 Ghanaians evacuated -Government

You may browse through the newspapers below:

