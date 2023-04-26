Today at the newsstands - April 26, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:
DAILY GUIDE
I killed Maa Adwoa over GH¢ 5,000 -Cop confesses
No galamsey in Akufo-Addo backyard -Says NPP
Veep opens Korle Bu Cathlab
GHANAIAN TIMES
Native tree species in danger...face extinction due to destruction of natural regeneration
Policeman in court for killing girlfriend at Adum
Bolgatanga to host maiden May Day parade.
THE CHRONICLE
And the alleged killer wept
NDC wants special prosecutor to probe leaked galamsey report
The recruitment filmed launched; premieres 13th May @Silverbird
THE PUBLISHER
No witnesses for Opuni - AG - tells court
Africa needs dev't Oriented people to transform - Adelaide Agyepong
Sudan conflict: 82 Ghanaians evacuated -Government
You may browse through the newspapers below: