Today at the newsstands - April 27, 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC
Green Ghana day June 9
Jospong secures $30m for rice production
NCA forensic audit to weed out fraudulent SIM registration
GHANAIAN TIMES
NCA to 'block' 11m SIMs...at the end of May 2023
President nominates Justice Mrs Torkonoo as new Chief Justice
Veep woos Austrian investors to Ghana
DAILY GUIDE
Nana Names new CJ
3 Tarkwa gold 'robbers' busted
Otumfuo clocks 24 on Golden stool
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
NCA scraps 6.1 million SIM cards
NLA certifies game park limited
2023 Green Ghana Day slated for June - Lands Minister
