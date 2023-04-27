0
Today at the newsstands - April 27, 2023

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Green Ghana day June 9

Jospong secures $30m for rice production

NCA forensic audit to weed out fraudulent SIM registration

GHANAIAN TIMES

NCA to 'block' 11m SIMs...at the end of May 2023

President nominates Justice Mrs Torkonoo as new Chief Justice

Veep woos Austrian investors to Ghana

DAILY GUIDE

Nana Names new CJ

3 Tarkwa gold 'robbers' busted

Otumfuo clocks 24 on Golden stool

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

NCA scraps 6.1 million SIM cards

NLA certifies game park limited

2023 Green Ghana Day slated for June - Lands Minister

You may browse through the newspapers below:

