Today at the newsstands - April 28, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GUIDE



NPP Chairman murder: Asabke to hang , Afoko for retrial



Nana chases Al Jazeera over false report



50 students get BOST scholarship



THE CHRONICLE



Jury fails to reach consensus on Afoko

Bagbin defends Anti-Gay-Bill in UK



Gyaism is not a human right issues --accepting it will incur God's wrath on Ghana



THE PUBLISHER



Major Boost for rice production ...As AAC, CSIR sign MoU



NLA licenses game park limited to operate lottery in GHana



Gold Mafia: Preisdency gives Ajazeera 7 days ...to retract , apologize to Akufo-Addo

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Teacher Mante Police shielding rapist



Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi receives honorary award at maiden Ayotaa awards



IMO boss tasks transport Minister ...to advocate Green Shipping



You may browse through the newspapers below: