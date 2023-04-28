Today at the newsstands - April 28, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:
DAILY GUIDE
NPP Chairman murder: Asabke to hang , Afoko for retrial
Nana chases Al Jazeera over false report
50 students get BOST scholarship
THE CHRONICLE
Jury fails to reach consensus on Afoko
Bagbin defends Anti-Gay-Bill in UK
Gyaism is not a human right issues --accepting it will incur God's wrath on Ghana
THE PUBLISHER
Major Boost for rice production ...As AAC, CSIR sign MoU
NLA licenses game park limited to operate lottery in GHana
Gold Mafia: Preisdency gives Ajazeera 7 days ...to retract , apologize to Akufo-Addo
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Teacher Mante Police shielding rapist
Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi receives honorary award at maiden Ayotaa awards
IMO boss tasks transport Minister ...to advocate Green Shipping
You may browse through the newspapers below: