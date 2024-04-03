Today at the newsstands - April 3, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC



Alleged 12-year-old marriage at Nungua: A-G orders investigation



CHRAJ 2023 brief: Children's cases top complaints



WASSCE registration fees remain free - GES Director



DAILY GUIDE



Gold exhibition opens in Germany

Passport fees up



Mad rush for Ejisu seat



THE CHRONICLE



A Muslim can also lead Ghana - ICGC Pastor



7 suspected narcotics trucks released...on the orders of Ho courts



Bawumia running mate saga: region or religion?

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER



Pastor Cudjoe berates Christian president rhetoric



Land, Major livelihood source for most citizens - Abu Jinapor



The Bawumia running mate saga: Region or Religion