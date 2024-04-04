Today at the newsstands - April 4, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ghana's democracy inspires Africa - President Ruto
Nunngua residents divided over alleged child marriage
Focus more referencing businesses
DAILY GUIDE
NPP leads in positive social media comments
Minister takes on Alan over religious claims
Independent candidate pops up in Obuasi West
THE CHRONICLE
Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu warns NPP: Breaking 'the 8' won't be a child's play
Housing sector is being revolutionized - KON
Minority in Parliament demand increase in farm-gate price of cocoa
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Ghana, Kenya strengthen relations ...to boost trade
Akufo-Addo to make GRA/SML contract audit findings public