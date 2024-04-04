News

Today at the newsstands - April 4, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (5)

Thu, 4 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ghana's democracy inspires Africa - President Ruto

Nunngua residents divided over alleged child marriage

Focus more referencing businesses

DAILY GUIDE

NPP leads in positive social media comments

Minister takes on Alan over religious claims

Independent candidate pops up in Obuasi West

THE CHRONICLE

Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu warns NPP: Breaking 'the 8' won't be a child's play

Housing sector is being revolutionized - KON

Minority in Parliament demand increase in farm-gate price of cocoa

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Ghana, Kenya strengthen relations ...to boost trade

Akufo-Addo to make GRA/SML contract audit findings public

