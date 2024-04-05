Today at the newsstands - April 5, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC



Prioritise national peace ahead of December 7 polls - Minister tells election actors



Dr Bawumia advocates local capacity building in health sector



Consolidating media leadership: Graphic to raise funds on GSE - MD



DAILY GUIDE

Ghana 5th best-governed country



Father burns daughter's private part



Mahama hails free SHS



THE CHRONICLE



Injured student turns to Samira for succour

Alan Cash, Sakara form electoral alliance



Bawumia's 200-bed hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary kick-starts



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Don't overrun budgets for projects...Finance Minister appeals to MDAs



FDA destroys 500 bales of substandard baby diapers