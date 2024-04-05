News

News
Today at the newsstands - April 5, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Fri, 5 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Prioritise national peace ahead of December 7 polls - Minister tells election actors

Dr Bawumia advocates local capacity building in health sector

Consolidating media leadership: Graphic to raise funds on GSE - MD

DAILY GUIDE

Ghana 5th best-governed country

Father burns daughter's private part

Mahama hails free SHS

THE CHRONICLE

Injured student turns to Samira for succour

Alan Cash, Sakara form electoral alliance

Bawumia's 200-bed hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary kick-starts

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Don't overrun budgets for projects...Finance Minister appeals to MDAs

FDA destroys 500 bales of substandard baby diapers

