News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
News
0

Today at the newsstands - April 9, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (6)

Tue, 9 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Voters' registration May 7 to 27

Effective justice delivery strategy launched

Greater RCC endorses GCGL, ZGL sanitation ranking

DAILY GUIDE

Ghana, Guinea-Bissau to open joint commission for cooperation

SHS enrolment goes high

GRA boss pledges deep client engagement

THE CHRONICLE

Massive SHS enrolment reduces HIV/AIDS ...among the youth - Education Minister

CJ vows to change corruption tag on Judiciary

ACEP doesn't have adequate information on price floors policy - NPA

GHANAIAN TIMES

$49m donated drugs locked up at port

9 arrested for peddling fake news about genital disappearance

Source: www.ghanaweb.com