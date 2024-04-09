Today at the newsstands - April 9, 2024

Menu ›
News
Tue, 9 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Voters' registration May 7 to 27
Effective justice delivery strategy launched
Greater RCC endorses GCGL, ZGL sanitation ranking
DAILY GUIDE
Ghana, Guinea-Bissau to open joint commission for cooperation
SHS enrolment goes high
GRA boss pledges deep client engagement
THE CHRONICLE
Massive SHS enrolment reduces HIV/AIDS ...among the youth - Education Minister
CJ vows to change corruption tag on Judiciary
ACEP doesn't have adequate information on price floors policy - NPA
GHANAIAN TIMES
$49m donated drugs locked up at port
9 arrested for peddling fake news about genital disappearance
Source: www.ghanaweb.com