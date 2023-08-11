Today at the newsstands - August 11, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Towards energy sufficiency: Nuclear power inches home...Installation site identified, vendor selection ongoing



Shama: Untapped industrial pot



Search reveals more cash in Cecilia Dapaah's house



TODAY



Don't leave politics to 'foolish' people. -Nduom

'BoG brouhaha...Indiscipline cause for losses'



Bagbin pushes ...for local dialect to be used as official language



THE CHRONCILE



Ashanti NPP founding fathers deny endorsing Akoto



I've contributed to NPP more than my competitors -Alan Kyerematen



Police capture 27 alleged land guards in Accra ...drag them to court

GHANAIAN TIMES



NEIP disburses GHC10m to youth in agric -CEO



Tension mounts at Sanitation Ministry ...as Chief Director flouts laid-down rules for promotion



SSNIT to build more capital buffers to ensure sustainability