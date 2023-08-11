0
Today at the newsstands - August 11, 2023

Fri, 11 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Towards energy sufficiency: Nuclear power inches home...Installation site identified, vendor selection ongoing

Shama: Untapped industrial pot

Search reveals more cash in Cecilia Dapaah's house

TODAY

Don't leave politics to 'foolish' people. -Nduom

'BoG brouhaha...Indiscipline cause for losses'

Bagbin pushes ...for local dialect to be used as official language

THE CHRONCILE

Ashanti NPP founding fathers deny endorsing Akoto

I've contributed to NPP more than my competitors -Alan Kyerematen

Police capture 27 alleged land guards in Accra ...drag them to court

GHANAIAN TIMES

NEIP disburses GHC10m to youth in agric -CEO

Tension mounts at Sanitation Ministry ...as Chief Director flouts laid-down rules for promotion

SSNIT to build more capital buffers to ensure sustainability

