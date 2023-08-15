0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - August 15, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (11)

Tue, 15 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

GHC 100m voted for tourism enterprises -Dr Awal

YEA launches Youth in Garment & Textiles module

22 Assemblies spend GHC 2.4m, collect GHC 1.3m revenue

DAILY GUIDE

Mahama condemns coups

21 file for ER NPP slots

TOR boss resigns

GHANAIAN TIMES

Tourism Ministry initiates: Ghana targets $6bn over next 4 years

Special India 77th independence celebration edition inside

4 die in Canoe disaster at Galinkepgu

THE CHRONICLE

10% 'Chacha' tax starts today

'BoG is not obliged to report daily activities to Parliament

Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV inspects Town bridge

Source: www.ghanaweb.com