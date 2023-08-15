Today at the newsstands - August 15, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

DAILY GRAPHIC



GHC 100m voted for tourism enterprises -Dr Awal



YEA launches Youth in Garment & Textiles module



22 Assemblies spend GHC 2.4m, collect GHC 1.3m revenue



DAILY GUIDE



Mahama condemns coups

21 file for ER NPP slots



TOR boss resigns



GHANAIAN TIMES



Tourism Ministry initiates: Ghana targets $6bn over next 4 years



Special India 77th independence celebration edition inside



4 die in Canoe disaster at Galinkepgu

THE CHRONICLE



10% 'Chacha' tax starts today



'BoG is not obliged to report daily activities to Parliament



Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV inspects Town bridge