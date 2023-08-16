0
Today at the newsstands - August 16, 2023

Wed, 16 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Don't send troops to Niger -Presby church

Galamsey devours Asarekrom

Revolutionizing education system: ICT key in STEM - Ministry

GHANAIAN TIMES

VAT collection from Jan-May 2023: GRA bags GHC 1.2bn

MPs, security chiefs meeting ends in stalemate

Police hospital to bury 150 unclaimed bodies

THE CHRONICLE

Sale of UN slot to Soldiers for $8k is hearsay ...full investigation underway - Military High Command

Civil servant allegedly steals GHC 287k from ADB

Female genital mutilation is not Islamic - Sheikh Ustaz Babalwaiz

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

'Pragyia, Aboboyaa' Banned in main Accra streets

Call the CID boss to order - Property Owners appeal to IGP

Gomoa Fetteh chief fight church of Pentecost

