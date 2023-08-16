Today at the newsstands - August 16, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Don't send troops to Niger -Presby church
Galamsey devours Asarekrom
Revolutionizing education system: ICT key in STEM - Ministry
GHANAIAN TIMES
VAT collection from Jan-May 2023: GRA bags GHC 1.2bn
MPs, security chiefs meeting ends in stalemate
Police hospital to bury 150 unclaimed bodies
THE CHRONICLE
Sale of UN slot to Soldiers for $8k is hearsay ...full investigation underway - Military High Command
Civil servant allegedly steals GHC 287k from ADB
Female genital mutilation is not Islamic - Sheikh Ustaz Babalwaiz
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
'Pragyia, Aboboyaa' Banned in main Accra streets
Call the CID boss to order - Property Owners appeal to IGP
Gomoa Fetteh chief fight church of Pentecost