Today at the newsstands - August 16, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Don't send troops to Niger -Presby church



Galamsey devours Asarekrom



Revolutionizing education system: ICT key in STEM - Ministry



GHANAIAN TIMES



VAT collection from Jan-May 2023: GRA bags GHC 1.2bn

MPs, security chiefs meeting ends in stalemate



Police hospital to bury 150 unclaimed bodies



THE CHRONICLE



Sale of UN slot to Soldiers for $8k is hearsay ...full investigation underway - Military High Command



Civil servant allegedly steals GHC 287k from ADB



Female genital mutilation is not Islamic - Sheikh Ustaz Babalwaiz

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



'Pragyia, Aboboyaa' Banned in main Accra streets



Call the CID boss to order - Property Owners appeal to IGP



Gomoa Fetteh chief fight church of Pentecost