Today at the newsstands - August 17, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Government vindicated in Agyapa Deal -NPP
Tourism fiesta in GH' to spread outside Accra
Ahead of ECOWAS defense chiefs meeting:
Democracy must reign in Niger - Security experts
GHANIAN TIMES
We need radical leadership approach to election 2024 - Dr Akoto
Be relentless in advocacy for prudent management, use of petroleum revenue - Deputy Minister to PIAC
UN corruption report on Ghana: GHC5 bn bribes paid in 2021
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Murder of Ahmed Suale ...your criminal and reckless conduct led to the murder of Ahmed Suale family to Kennedy Agyapong
Be strict on special voting guidelines ...Gyampo urges NPP
Team Bawumia launches *202#
THE CHRONCILE
Agyapa deal: ECOWAS has vindicated Akufo-Addo gov't ...says NPP
Civil society groups oppose deployment of troops to Niger
NDC's Araba Tagoe is no more