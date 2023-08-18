0
Today at the newsstands - August 18, 2023

Fri, 18 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

At Defence Chiefs meeting on Niger: We mustn't stifle democracy...Chairman of CDs declares

Presby Church elects new Moderator

2023 voters' registration begins Sept. 12

GHANIAN TIMES

Niger political crisis: Active standby forces ...Ntiwul tasks ECOWAS security chiefs

EC to accept Ghana Card, passport for voter registration exercise Sept 12-Oct 2

Porter jailed 12 years for defiling girl

THE CHRONICLE

Security worsens in Niger ...17 soldiers gunned down by Jihadists near Mali border

I've ambitious plans for Ghana -Afriyie Akoto

ECOWAS is deploying troops and all its elements -Nitiwul

TODAY

Restore GN Bank lincence - Former employees appeal to gov't

We can face Niger's junta - ECOWAS

Cecilia Dapaah's husband caged

