Today at the newsstands - August 2, 2023

Thu, 3 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

GCB Bank @70: Testament of banking leadership - Bank of Ghana

IMF bailout: Govt meets second release conditions

Slave trade reparations: AU approves Ghana conference

GHANAIAN TIMES

Trans-Atlantic slave trade:Pay us reparation for atrocities!

UCC honours Dr Prempeh, 6 others for contribution to humanity

Loss incurred in 2022 due to DDEP

THE CHRONICLE

I've no candidate in NPP Prez primary - Akufo-Addo

Gov't invests $1.4bn in water & sanitation sectors

Afriyie Akoto receives more endorsements

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

BOG sets record straight ...on 2022 published annual report and financial statement

Dormaa East MP lauds ECG boss

President congratulates Medeama SC

