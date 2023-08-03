Today at the newsstands - August 2, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
GCB Bank @70: Testament of banking leadership - Bank of Ghana
IMF bailout: Govt meets second release conditions
Slave trade reparations: AU approves Ghana conference
GHANAIAN TIMES
Trans-Atlantic slave trade:Pay us reparation for atrocities!
UCC honours Dr Prempeh, 6 others for contribution to humanity
Loss incurred in 2022 due to DDEP
THE CHRONICLE
I've no candidate in NPP Prez primary - Akufo-Addo
Gov't invests $1.4bn in water & sanitation sectors
Afriyie Akoto receives more endorsements
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
BOG sets record straight ...on 2022 published annual report and financial statement
Dormaa East MP lauds ECG boss
President congratulates Medeama SC