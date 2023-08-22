Today at the newsstands - August 22, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Expediting national development: All must champion common goal - Fiifi Kwetey



Presbyterian Church expresses concern about state of country



Support for govt in 2022, 2022 due to crisis -BoG



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Adoagyiri installs new chief

Ofosu Nkansah supports teachers ...in Asante Akyem central



$250m BoG head office brouhaha: No procurement law was broken - Governor



THE CHRONICLE



BoG: Why we lost GHC 60bn in 2022



Lands Commission promises to fight against corruption



NHC declares enstoolment of Kwahu-pepease chief as null & void

THE ANCHOR



Roads minister forces miners to 'scrub' tarred road



MASLOC closes Bawku office ...over security concerns



'Wo Suraa Wo Ni' Nam 1 abandons GHC 650 validation trick