Today at the newsstands - August 23, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Digital audio transmission here ...Technology trial takes off
Republic Bank Africa sets up hub in Accra
Ghana saves $1.5bn from GNPC-Censer deal ...Parliamentary select committee
GHANAIAN TIMES
Domestic Debt Exchange Programme: Govt pays GHC2.4bn to bondholders - Finance Ministry
NCA launches digital audio broadcasting (DAB) trials in Accra and Kumasi
PURC adjusts utility tariffs effective Sept 1
THE CHRONICLE
Military action in Niger not off the table - KON
Battle over former Supreme court Judge's Estate
Akufo-Addo justifies Europe paying restitution to Africa
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Campaigner online ECO attacked; car stolen
Mincomm debunks claims of signing Lithium deal
NPP Super delegates election: Nana Nkansah Boadi must not vote