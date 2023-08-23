Today at the newsstands - August 23, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Digital audio transmission here ...Technology trial takes off



Republic Bank Africa sets up hub in Accra



Ghana saves $1.5bn from GNPC-Censer deal ...Parliamentary select committee



GHANAIAN TIMES



Domestic Debt Exchange Programme: Govt pays GHC2.4bn to bondholders - Finance Ministry

NCA launches digital audio broadcasting (DAB) trials in Accra and Kumasi



PURC adjusts utility tariffs effective Sept 1



THE CHRONICLE



Military action in Niger not off the table - KON



Battle over former Supreme court Judge's Estate



Akufo-Addo justifies Europe paying restitution to Africa

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Campaigner online ECO attacked; car stolen



Mincomm debunks claims of signing Lithium deal



NPP Super delegates election: Nana Nkansah Boadi must not vote