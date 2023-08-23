0
Today at the newsstands - August 23, 2023

Wed, 23 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Digital audio transmission here ...Technology trial takes off

Republic Bank Africa sets up hub in Accra

Ghana saves $1.5bn from GNPC-Censer deal ...Parliamentary select committee

GHANAIAN TIMES

Domestic Debt Exchange Programme: Govt pays GHC2.4bn to bondholders - Finance Ministry

NCA launches digital audio broadcasting (DAB) trials in Accra and Kumasi

PURC adjusts utility tariffs effective Sept 1

THE CHRONICLE

Military action in Niger not off the table - KON

Battle over former Supreme court Judge's Estate

Akufo-Addo justifies Europe paying restitution to Africa

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Campaigner online ECO attacked; car stolen

Mincomm debunks claims of signing Lithium deal

NPP Super delegates election: Nana Nkansah Boadi must not vote

