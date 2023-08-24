Today at the newsstands - August 24, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Super delegates conference: NPP aspirants Justify Inclusion Saturday



WASSCE written papers begin with Oral English ...Exam for Ghana only



2023 Ghana Teacher Prize launched



GHANAIAN TIMES



66 die, 24 injured in fire outbreaks in Greater Accra

KRASEC students abandon classes in search of potable water



2 Nigerians busted ...for allegedly trafficking 11 victims into Ghana



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



I'm not scared of going to jail - Gyakye Quyson



FDA earns designation...as regional centre of Excellence for vaccines regulatory oversight in Africa



We are not your subjects ...Adoagyiri residents to Okyehene

THE CHRONICLE



Ghana Railway in Financial turmoil ...owes SNNIT, GCB millions of cedis; salaries not paid for months



Ghana strengthens border protocols to keep terrorists at bay



Bratuo Nzafram Royal Stool destools Nana Gyedu Asua, but Chief denies claim