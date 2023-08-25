0
Today at the newsstands - August 25, 2023

Fri, 25 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Industrialisation agenda: Economic structure needs change now - Yaw Nsarkoh proposes

EOCO recovers GHC79 million

Dormaa West: Home of Cocoa, rice

GHANAIAN TIMES

NPP presidential primaries: Super delegates decide tomorrow ...five of 10 candidates to make it to the next to make it to next round

Danger looms in Sekondi-Takoradi over excavation of hilly areas

Miner jailed 12 years for defiling friends's daughter

THE CHRONICLE

Who makes the five morrow? ...UK rating agency puts Bawumia ahead ...Alan , Akoto, Agyapong's follow in the tow

Baptist church members holding positions are not corrupt - GBC Prez

Automation of supply, distribution of premix fuel ready

Akoto to delegates show me your love

DAILY Guide

MASLOC closes Bawku office over safety

Baby rescued from Achimota forest

Two Nigerians caged for trafficking 11 victims

