Today at the newsstands - August 8, 2023

Newspapers

Tue, 8 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

BECE takes off smoothly ...57 prisoners, juvenile inmates sit exam

2022/23 scholarships: GETFund gives to more local students

Researchers develop model for chronic pain management

GHANAIN TIMES

KUNUST student allegedly stabbed to death by colleague

We'll be faithful with public resources ...Finance Minister vows as he launches policy documents

Ghana risks losing tourism potential if ...Prof. Mensah

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

I can bet on your victory - Ejisumanhene Assures Alan

Police arrest former Wulensi MP over fraud

Afriyie Akoto hosts six NPP founding fathers in Ashanti

THE CHRONICLE

Ejisuhene to Alan: Yaa Asantewaa did it, you can also do it

Bawumia is NPP's best choice for 2024 -Dan Botwe

Saglemi Housing project: Mahama is pissed off! ...Accuses gov't of digging largest civil excavation in Africa in the name of National Cathedral , but neglecting his baby project

