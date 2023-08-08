Today at the newsstands - August 8, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

DAILY GRAPHIC



BECE takes off smoothly ...57 prisoners, juvenile inmates sit exam



2022/23 scholarships: GETFund gives to more local students



Researchers develop model for chronic pain management



GHANAIN TIMES



KUNUST student allegedly stabbed to death by colleague

We'll be faithful with public resources ...Finance Minister vows as he launches policy documents



Ghana risks losing tourism potential if ...Prof. Mensah



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



I can bet on your victory - Ejisumanhene Assures Alan



Police arrest former Wulensi MP over fraud



Afriyie Akoto hosts six NPP founding fathers in Ashanti

THE CHRONICLE



Ejisuhene to Alan: Yaa Asantewaa did it, you can also do it



Bawumia is NPP's best choice for 2024 -Dan Botwe



Saglemi Housing project: Mahama is pissed off! ...Accuses gov't of digging largest civil excavation in Africa in the name of National Cathedral , but neglecting his baby project