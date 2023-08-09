Today at the newsstands - August 9, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Lottery wines attratc 10% tax ..takes effect August 15



Ongoing BECE WAEC picks up 7 teachers for exam malpractice



Graphic road in sorry state



GHANAIAN TIMES

Allow chiefs to do active politics ...for us to benefit from their wisdom , expertise - Speaker



6 police to benefit from injured following clash with 'Praygyi'a riders



60 workers die, 1786 injured from occupational accidents in 2 years



THE CHRONICLE



Aunty Ceci's ex-maids blow GHC3.4m...2nd amended charge sheet reveals

NDC sacks Kumawu women's organiser for supporting Alan



Minority galled over loss of GHC 60bn@BoG



DAILY GUIDE



Cecilia stolen $1m suspects bought 6 mansions, 2 cars



Minority chases BoG governor