Today at the newsstands - August 9, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Lottery wines attratc 10% tax ..takes effect August 15
Ongoing BECE WAEC picks up 7 teachers for exam malpractice
Graphic road in sorry state
GHANAIAN TIMES
Allow chiefs to do active politics ...for us to benefit from their wisdom , expertise - Speaker
6 police to benefit from injured following clash with 'Praygyi'a riders
60 workers die, 1786 injured from occupational accidents in 2 years
THE CHRONICLE
Aunty Ceci's ex-maids blow GHC3.4m...2nd amended charge sheet reveals
NDC sacks Kumawu women's organiser for supporting Alan
Minority galled over loss of GHC 60bn@BoG
DAILY GUIDE
Cecilia stolen $1m suspects bought 6 mansions, 2 cars
Minority chases BoG governor