Today at the newsstands – December 5, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (9)

Tue, 5 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Aisha Huang jailed for galamsey

President can't assent to bill due to constitutional issues

Special supplement on real Estate

THE CHRONICLE

Adutwum convinces Parliament

NHC re-affirms Nana Boamah Ayiripe II as Kwahu Nkwatia chief

Sammi Awuku takes over Akuapem North constituency

DAILY GUIDE

OSP declares 6 wanted

Galamsey Queen jailed 4.5yrs fined GHC48,000

Agric sector turnaround strategy will work - Bryan

THE ANCHOR

Several bags of harvested rice left to rot over no buyers, as farmers in Builsa South cry for help

Over 130 galamsey cases ongoing - Deputy A-G reveals, as Aisha Huang jailed

W/R minister picks top tourism award

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
