News
Today at the newsstands – December 6, 2023

Wed, 6 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

GHANAIAN TIMES

Ghana signs $50 emission reduction payment at COP28

At maiden tourism investment summit: Govt earmarks GHHC 400m for tourism

Ghana host 75th UN peacekeeping ministerial confab in Accra

DAILY GRAPHIC

AG appeals galamsey Queen 'lenient' sentence

XDSData denies individual credit - scoring system claim

Judge dismissed over misconduct

THE PUBLISHER

Afenyo-Markin: Aboakyer sacred forest with its deer not sold to anyone for any purpose

Ammishaddai under heightened pressure over his stay at GRA

Jospong Group's ITMO achievement sparks international praise

REPUBLIC PRESS

Prof.Adei fights corruption allegations

Amidu's attacks blow

