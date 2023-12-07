Today at the newsstands – December 7, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Recommit to peacekeeping operations ...UN urges member states



SHS resolution centre resolves major complaints



Prof.Abor advocates all-inclusive national development plan



GHANAIAN TIMES



At 75th UN peacekeeping, ministerial meeting: Let's pay attention to peacekeeping challenges ...Veep to UN member states

Jospong Group signs ITMO credit deal with swiss govt at COP28



NDC rallies support for minority to reject LI to ban importation of selected items



DAILY GUIDE



Running mate saga: NPP gives Bawumia extra time



Why Jasikan judge was fired



CPP 'sacks' top executives

THE CHRONICLE



Ghana must beg for debt forgiveness...Duffour's IFS suggests gov't



Trial of Opuni & others: Counsel accuses Justice Honyenuga of judicial chicanery



We'll protect Aboakyer festival - Winneba Youth