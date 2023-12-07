News

0

Today at the newsstands – December 7, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (8)

Thu, 7 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Recommit to peacekeeping operations ...UN urges member states

SHS resolution centre resolves major complaints

Prof.Abor advocates all-inclusive national development plan

GHANAIAN TIMES

At 75th UN peacekeeping, ministerial meeting: Let's pay attention to peacekeeping challenges ...Veep to UN member states

Jospong Group signs ITMO credit deal with swiss govt at COP28

NDC rallies support for minority to reject LI to ban importation of selected items

DAILY GUIDE

Running mate saga: NPP gives Bawumia extra time

Why Jasikan judge was fired

CPP 'sacks' top executives

THE CHRONICLE

Ghana must beg for debt forgiveness...Duffour's IFS suggests gov't

Trial of Opuni & others: Counsel accuses Justice Honyenuga of judicial chicanery

We'll protect Aboakyer festival - Winneba Youth

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
